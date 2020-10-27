The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly given a clean chit to Karan Johar's 2019 party video that has been mired in controversy ever since it was shared by the filmmaker in July last year. It again went viral recently in the wake of NCB's ongoing drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Here are more details on this.

Information Forensic Science Laboratory stated no drugs were used

According to reports, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has ruled out drug use in the party after inspecting the video. Furthermore, officials have revealed that the "white line" seen in the video was nothing but a mere reflection of a tube light.

Context What is in the controversial video?

The said video, filmed on July 28, 2019 at Karan's Mumbai residence, had earlier created an uproar on social media, with many claiming that drugs were consumed by stars present at the gathering. Top film stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and filmmakers Shakun Batra and Ayan Mukerji can be seen in the video.

Complaint Last month, SAD leader filed complaint against Karan

Last month, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint against Karan and the other celebrities in connection with the video. "That party video must be investigated into," he had tweeted at the time. He had also suggested that there was no need to re-examine the video and that the NCB should summon the persons involved.

Clarification However, Karan has denied the allegations

However, Karan has denied the allegations, terming them as "completely baseless and false." In a statement posted to social media last month, he said that various media platforms "are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence (sic)." He had denied the accusations last year as well.

Quote 'No narcotics substance was consumed in the party'

"I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage [their] consumption (sic)," he added.

