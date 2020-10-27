Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 01:28 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byCharu Chowdhary
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly given a clean chit to Karan Johar's 2019 party video that has been mired in controversy ever since it was shared by the filmmaker in July last year.
It again went viral recently in the wake of NCB's ongoing drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Here are more details on this.
According to reports, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has ruled out drug use in the party after inspecting the video. Furthermore, officials have revealed that the "white line" seen in the video was nothing but a mere reflection of a tube light.
The said video, filmed on July 28, 2019 at Karan's Mumbai residence, had earlier created an uproar on social media, with many claiming that drugs were consumed by stars present at the gathering.
Top film stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and filmmakers Shakun Batra and Ayan Mukerji can be seen in the video.
Last month, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint against Karan and the other celebrities in connection with the video.
"That party video must be investigated into," he had tweeted at the time.
He had also suggested that there was no need to re-examine the video and that the NCB should summon the persons involved.
However, Karan has denied the allegations, terming them as "completely baseless and false."
In a statement posted to social media last month, he said that various media platforms "are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence (sic)."
He had denied the accusations last year as well.
"I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage [their] consumption (sic)," he added.
The allegations against Karan resurfaced amid a high-profile drugs case related to Sushant's death in June.
The late actor's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for organizing banned substances like marijuana for him. She was released from prison on bail earlier this month.
Apart from her, other actors like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.