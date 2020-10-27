Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 05:47 pm
Hi,
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Since Monday, reports of megastar Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalized have been doing the rounds.
The 78-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after suffering an injury, the reports claimed.
However, Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan has rubbished the reports, saying Big B is well and at home.
Here are more details on this.
Expressing surprise at the rumors, Abhishek inquired where such false reports came from.
He told Bollywood Hungama that Amitabh was "sitting right in front of me."
"That must be his duplicate in the hospital," the 44-year-old actor joked.
As per the said report, Bachchan Sr. also confirmed that he was doing fine.
Earlier in August, Big B was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus. He was admitted on July 11.
Abhishek had also tested positive at the same time, and was discharged a few days after Bachchan Sr. came home. His wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive and stayed in the hospital for ten days.
During his time in quarantine at the hospital, Bachchan Sr. often shared his thoughts on his blog. He talked about the efforts of healthcare workers and COVID-19's impact on mental health. In one controversial post, he attacked trolls who had been wishing for his ill-health.
Big B is currently working on the 12th season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati that airs on Sony TV.
He also has a number of interesting projects lined up, including Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra, mystery thriller Chehre and sports movie Jhund.
Abhishek, on the other hand, has Anurag Basu's Netflix movie Ludo and The Big Bull in the pipeline.
