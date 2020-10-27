Since Monday, reports of megastar Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalized have been doing the rounds. The 78-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after suffering an injury, the reports claimed. However, Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan has rubbished the reports, saying Big B is well and at home. Here are more details on this.

Details Abhishek expresses surprise at the rumors

Expressing surprise at the rumors, Abhishek inquired where such false reports came from. He told Bollywood Hungama that Amitabh was "sitting right in front of me." "That must be his duplicate in the hospital," the 44-year-old actor joked. As per the said report, Bachchan Sr. also confirmed that he was doing fine.

History Amitabh had contracted COVID-19 in July, was discharged in August

Earlier in August, Big B was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus. He was admitted on July 11. Abhishek had also tested positive at the same time, and was discharged a few days after Bachchan Sr. came home. His wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive and stayed in the hospital for ten days.

Quote Bachchan Sr. often shared thoughts during quarantine

During his time in quarantine at the hospital, Bachchan Sr. often shared his thoughts on his blog. He talked about the efforts of healthcare workers and COVID-19's impact on mental health. In one controversial post, he attacked trolls who had been wishing for his ill-health.

Work On the work front for Amitabh and Abhishek