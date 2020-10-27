Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 06:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Television actor Malvi Malhotra was attacked on Monday night, allegedly by an acquaintance for rejecting his proposal for marriage.
The actor was reportedly stabbed thrice with a knife when she was on her way to home from a cafe in Mumbai's Versova area.
A police case has been registered against the accused.
Here are more details on this.
In her statement to the police, Malvi said that the incident took place around 9 pm on Monday. She had returned from Dubai on Sunday.
The accused came in an Audi car, stopped the actor, and tried to speak with her.
However, after she turned down his advances, he stabbed her thrice - once in the abdomen and then on both the hands.
Malvi first came in contact with the accused in 2019. They later met a few times in person.
The accused, identified as a film producer named Kumar Mahipal Singh, wanted to marry the actor. However, after she turned down his proposal and stopped talking with him, he decided to take this drastic step.
Malvi is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Speaking to News18, a Mumbai Police spokesperson confirmed that the accused has been booked for attempt to murder and stalking.
"We have filed an FIR [First Information Report] under Section 307 and Section 354. Further investigation in going on and we will soon arrest the accused," he said.
Meanwhile, Malvi is currently out of danger and recovering.
Malvi, aged 29, is best known for her appearance in Colors TV serial Udaan. She has also featured in the 2018 Bollywood movie Hotel Milan, directed by Vishal Mishra and also starring Kunaal Roy Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.