Television actor Malvi Malhotra was attacked on Monday night, allegedly by an acquaintance for rejecting his proposal for marriage. The actor was reportedly stabbed thrice with a knife when she was on her way to home from a cafe in Mumbai's Versova area. A police case has been registered against the accused. Here are more details on this.

Details The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday

In her statement to the police, Malvi said that the incident took place around 9 pm on Monday. She had returned from Dubai on Sunday. The accused came in an Audi car, stopped the actor, and tried to speak with her. However, after she turned down his advances, he stabbed her thrice - once in the abdomen and then on both the hands.

Developments Malvi is undergoing treatment at a hospital

Malvi first came in contact with the accused in 2019. They later met a few times in person. The accused, identified as a film producer named Kumar Mahipal Singh, wanted to marry the actor. However, after she turned down his proposal and stopped talking with him, he decided to take this drastic step. Malvi is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Action Accused booked for attempt to murder, stalking

Speaking to News18, a Mumbai Police spokesperson confirmed that the accused has been booked for attempt to murder and stalking. "We have filed an FIR [First Information Report] under Section 307 and Section 354. Further investigation in going on and we will soon arrest the accused," he said. Meanwhile, Malvi is currently out of danger and recovering.

Do you know? Who is Malvi Malhotra?