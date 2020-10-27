There are a lot of people like you and I aching to watch No Time To Die. Yes, we know that the film has faced the severe blow of multiple release delays and that it currently positions itself for an April 2021 release. But what if your favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video bought it off?

Fantastic! Makers of the Bond flick aren't interested in selling it

That would probably mean a great surprise to absorb the pandemic for now. At least, that was what the rumor was all about, which is doing the rounds of mainstream media. But, evidently the makers of the latest Bond flick are not interested in selling the film to a platform.

Details Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer lost about $30-50mn due to multiple release delays

The reported sale of the film, which hasn't yet happened, was to the tune of $600mn! Such a big amount is actually worth the efforts of studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which lost about $30-50mn due to the multiple delays from April. Although the sum is humongous, MGM wants this Bond flick to break box office ceilings and thus, probably, stood firm on the price.

Expectations 'No Time To Die' can easily touch the $1bn mark

No Time To Die is the last time when Daniel Craig is essaying the suave agent's role. No wonder that fans are expecting great things from him. That makes for a market much conducive for $1bn mark and $50mn is a small amount for damage control in terms of promotional expenses. Meanwhile, Skyfall is the only Bond film to touch $1bn box office revenue.

Fact Moreover, selling this Bond flick won't be MGM's sole decision

Further, the film's budget crossed $250mn and multiple parties involved in producing and distributing it, like Universal Studios, would have faced issues in agreeing to its sale. Also, giving away this 25th installment in the James Bond film series won't be MGM's sole decision as everyone's profit depends on it, such as brands like Heineken, the co- sponsors of the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directorial.

"We don't comment on rumors. The film isn't for sale"