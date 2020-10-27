Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 07:03 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
There are a lot of people like you and I aching to watch No Time To Die.
Yes, we know that the film has faced the severe blow of multiple release delays and that it currently positions itself for an April 2021 release.
But what if your favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video bought it off?
That would probably mean a great surprise to absorb the pandemic for now.
At least, that was what the rumor was all about, which is doing the rounds of mainstream media.
But, evidently the makers of the latest Bond flick are not interested in selling the film to a platform.
The reported sale of the film, which hasn't yet happened, was to the tune of $600mn!
Such a big amount is actually worth the efforts of studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which lost about $30-50mn due to the multiple delays from April.
Although the sum is humongous, MGM wants this Bond flick to break box office ceilings and thus, probably, stood firm on the price.
No Time To Die is the last time when Daniel Craig is essaying the suave agent's role.
No wonder that fans are expecting great things from him.
That makes for a market much conducive for $1bn mark and $50mn is a small amount for damage control in terms of promotional expenses.
Meanwhile, Skyfall is the only Bond film to touch $1bn box office revenue.
Further, the film's budget crossed $250mn and multiple parties involved in producing and distributing it, like Universal Studios, would have faced issues in agreeing to its sale.
Also, giving away this 25th installment in the James Bond film series won't be MGM's sole decision as everyone's profit depends on it, such as brands like Heineken, the co- sponsors of the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directorial.
Given the analysis, it would be wise for the makers to wait out the COVID-19 crisis.
The same was confirmed by MGM when asked about the development.
"We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The film's release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers," the company told a renowned publication.
