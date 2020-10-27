-
27 Oct 2020
Veteran actor Naresh Kanodia passed away; PM Modi mourns loss
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Entertainment
-
Naresh Kanodia, a veteran actor of Gujarati cinema, passed away on Tuesday.
The 77-year-old actor-turned-politician breathed his last at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, where he had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
He died just two days after his elder brother, singer Mahesh Kanodia passed away due to prolonged illness.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
He was admitted to the hospital on October 20
-
According to reports, the veteran actor passed away around 9 am today.
He was admitted to the said hospital on October 20, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was in a critical condition and had also undergone a bypass surgery.
Apart from his film career, Kanodia was also a former BJP MLA from Karjan constituency.
-
Tribute
PM Modi remembered Kanodia brothers
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend condolences.
He wrote, "In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia (sic)."
"Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularizing Gujarati songs, music and theater will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden (sic)," he added.
-
Twitter Post
You can read PM Modi's tweet here
-
In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020
-
Statement
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also expressed grief
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted, "I am saddened by the sad demise of Gujarati film superstar and BJP leader Naresh bhai Kanodia."
"Gujarat will always feel the loss of an evergreen actor who won the hearts of Gujaratis by popularizing Gujarati films through his leading performances. His invaluable contribution in social and art fields will inspire the new generation (sic)."
-
Work
Kanodia acted in more than 300 Gujarati movies
-
Kanodia had started his film career in 1970 and went on to act in over 300 films, many of which were highly successful.
In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for his contribution to cinema.
Kanodia served as an MLA from Karjan between 2002 and 2007.
He is survived by his son, Hitu Kanodia, who is an MLA from Idar constituency.