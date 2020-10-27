-
27 Oct 2020
Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant thrill viewers with HBO's 'The Undoing'
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
If you have been missing Nicole Kidman after her much-popular Big Little Lies stint, here's some good news.
The Birthday Girl star is back in The Undoing, where she is an able yet suspicious doctor cast opposite Hugh Grant.
This six-part mini-series has already premiered on HBO and has definitely whetted the curiosity of thriller lovers.
It also seems to have exhausted Kidman.
-
-
Involvement
She dons multiple hats: Lead actor, executive producer, singer
-
That's because Kidman has donned multiple hats for this crime mini-series.
An executive producer for the series, she also sings Dream a Little Dream of Me, featured in the opening credits of The Undoing.
This takes her fans back to the Moulin Rouge! days.
Also, the young girl with red curls in the song reminds us of the inevitability of Kidman's infallible screen presence.
-
Story
Series shows a seemingly perfect life of a doctor couple
-
The Undoing is about the seemingly perfect life of a doctor couple.
Kidman plays Grace, a therapist, while her husband Jonathan is portrayed by Grant.
The two are rich and enjoy their success until a day comes when the mother of one of their son's schoolmates gets murdered.
That's when their days are upended to such an extent that their lives are at stake.
-
Details
It was "too harrowing" for Kidman, cracked jokes with Grant
-
The film, based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz employs Hitchcockian thriller angles to explore the modus operandi of each unsuspecting cast.
It was "too harrowing" for Kidman, who shared a lot of jokes with Grant to cope.
She is also extremely thankful to her family for holding her up at trying times on sets of the thriller.
-
Schedule
Kidman is to feature in 'The Prom' next
-
Overhauling The Undoing, Kidman will be next seen alongside a sizzling line-up including Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, James Corden, and Kerry Washington on The Prom.
This Netflix venture is a feature adaptation of a Broadway musical by the same name.
The energetic film revolves around a group of theater artists who helps bring the prom night to a girl.