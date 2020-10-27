If you have been missing Nicole Kidman after her much-popular Big Little Lies stint, here's some good news. The Birthday Girl star is back in The Undoing, where she is an able yet suspicious doctor cast opposite Hugh Grant. This six-part mini-series has already premiered on HBO and has definitely whetted the curiosity of thriller lovers. It also seems to have exhausted Kidman.

Involvement She dons multiple hats: Lead actor, executive producer, singer

That's because Kidman has donned multiple hats for this crime mini-series. An executive producer for the series, she also sings Dream a Little Dream of Me, featured in the opening credits of The Undoing. This takes her fans back to the Moulin Rouge! days. Also, the young girl with red curls in the song reminds us of the inevitability of Kidman's infallible screen presence.

Story Series shows a seemingly perfect life of a doctor couple

The Undoing is about the seemingly perfect life of a doctor couple. Kidman plays Grace, a therapist, while her husband Jonathan is portrayed by Grant. The two are rich and enjoy their success until a day comes when the mother of one of their son's schoolmates gets murdered. That's when their days are upended to such an extent that their lives are at stake.

Details It was "too harrowing" for Kidman, cracked jokes with Grant

The film, based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz employs Hitchcockian thriller angles to explore the modus operandi of each unsuspecting cast. It was "too harrowing" for Kidman, who shared a lot of jokes with Grant to cope. She is also extremely thankful to her family for holding her up at trying times on sets of the thriller.

Schedule Kidman is to feature in 'The Prom' next