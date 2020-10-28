Borat 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As explosive and controversial as the first film, the sequel released 14 years after the first, contains 'blackface' disclaimers. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has ruffled a few feathers because of its controversial promos and this time, it is about blackface concerning none other than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau had dressed as Aladdin in 2001.

Political jokes "This led to other Africans becoming political leaders"

The Borat sequel starts with the notoriously scandalous Kazakh journalist being hauled from a Gulag labor camp and brought to Kazakhstan's president, who says that American values have been "ruined by an evil man who stood against all American valued, His name? Barack Obama." Borat replies, "This led to other Africans becoming political leaders," and the scene cuts to Trudeau's Arabian Nights blackface attire.

Trudeau’s doing The blackface joke goes way back in 2001

Now the blackface joke goes way back in 2001, when Trudeau appeared as a blackfaced Aladdin in a party that year. "I made a mistake when I was younger, I wish I hadn't," he had responded. Soon, a video having him as a colored camp counsellor went viral. The Canadian prime minister was ambushed last year by these two instances, which scorched social media.

Details Borat's daughter and TV journalist interviews ex-NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani

The film, although concluding with an appeal for US citizens to vote in the upcoming election, has not shied away from tarnishing higher-ups in the government. In the film, actor Maria Bakalova (24) plays Borat's daughter and TV journalist who interviews former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and invites him to her hotel room. There, Giuliani, on bed, is filmed touching his pants.

Twitter Post And then Borat defended Giuliani, in his style

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

