Fearing arrest by CBI, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Mitu have approached the Bombay High Court requesting an early hearing of their petition, that seeks dismissal of the FIR against them filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Meanwhile, Rhea urged the court to not cancel FIR against the sisters. She blames them for giving unsafe drugs to Sushant, days before his death.

Background Rhea accused Priyanka of "unlawfully" arranging medical prescription

Rhea, whom Sushant's family blamed for his untimely demise, filed a police complaint in September, that read, "The deceased died only five days after he had obtained the said prescription, where he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances." The prescription was obtained by Priyanka from Dr. Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of Cardiology at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Rhea reportedly revealed.

Statement After sisters approached court, Rhea's lawyer filed affidavit

To counter the sisters' petition, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed an affidavit, highlighting that prescribing psychotropic substances without examination violated various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020. The affidavit also said Sushant was in Mumbai, and not Delhi, where the doctor who gave the prescription was based.

Quote "Why did cardiologist prescribe drugs without meeting Sushant?"

"Sushant was very much in Mumbai...not in New Delhi...surprising that Dr. Tarun Kumar being a Cardiologist thought it is fit to prescribe medications to a person he did not know and had never met," the affidavit read.

Details Rhea tried stopping Sushant from consuming medicines

Further, the affidavit said that when these medications were given to Sushant, he was already being treated for bipolar disorder. On June 8, Rhea advised Sushant against consuming them, saying that his sister wasn't qualified medically, and had illegally procured them. After a disagreement, Rhea left the house, claimed the affidavit. Days later, on June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home.

Information Sisters and doctor booked for abetting Sushan't suicide