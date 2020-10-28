We already know by now that the much-hyped Avatar sequel will hit the theaters in 2022 and that the shooting is in the final stages. This James Cameron directorial stars original cast members like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana along with new ones like Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, etc. And recent pictures showing Winslet doing underwater stunts just upped the hype around the sci-fi film.

Underwater Winslet, dressed in a skin-tight costume, is flapping wing-like structures

Straight from the sets, producer Jon Landau posted an image on Instagram showing Winslet dressed in a weird skin-tight costume, flapping huge wing-like structures, in a possibly swimming routine. He shared this stunning underwater scene that also had two other crew members armed with oxygen cylinders and related equipment. The team has shot most of their underwater action scenes in New Zealand.

Preps "Had to learn how to free-dive to play that role"

Landau wrote in his caption that he has posted this image following Winslet's interview in The Hollywood Reporter. Comically enough, he quoted Winslet from her THR interview, since she gave him nothing extra to add to her stunt experiences. In the interview, Winslet had said, "I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible."

Details That's all! Winslet could reveal that she's playing "water person"

"My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff," the Titanic star had revealed in that interview. Without divulging anything further, she stopped right there and added, "Oh no, actually, I can't. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person." Reportedly, she had filmed her portions in 2018. Avatar 2 marks her second venture with Cameron.

Context She plays a character named Ronal in 'Avatar 2, 3'