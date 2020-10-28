Remember the flowery romantic film Notting Hill, which had Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts getting entwined in a magical romance with a happy ending? The film was made more fairytale-y with the timeless song by Ronan Keating, When You Say Nothing. Well, over two decades after the film's release, Grant, who played the charming William "Will" Thacker, disagrees with how the film ended.

In an interview to HBO to promote his latest thriller-drama series The Undoing, co-starring Nicole Kidman, which premiered on Sunday, Grant was asked about rom-coms and if he ever would star in one. And he answered in the affirmative but his reply might just ruin the experience for thousands of Hollywood rom-com fans. To start with, he called the entire thing a "terrible lie."

"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended. Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending," the 60-year-old English actor said. Before we could make anything out of what he meant, he strongly hinted that it would definitely have a bitter divorce.

"I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever. I'd love to do that film," Grant further said. This actually sounds like a heartless way of treating a romantic masterpiece, but his contemporary comments on his roles provide reasons behind such a viewpoint.

