In a clear case of celebrations turning sour, a Bhojpuri singer and actor, Golu Raja, was injured during firing at the birthday party of a BJP leader's son on Monday. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district at the residence of BJP politician Bhanu Dubey. Raja was performing on stage when he was shot twice. He is said to be stable.

Details An injured Raja jumped off the stage after being hit

While the video, where an agitated Raja jumps off the stage after being hit, has been circulating widely since Monday night, no arrests have been made. Police haven't named the person whose bullets injured Raja, either. Ballia SP Devendra Nath said Raja was hit in the stomach, and hand, which left him with a fractured bone. The footage is being examined.

Information He was taken to Varanasi for surgery

After being hit, Raja was rushed to a private hospital in Buxar, and subsequently, referred to Varanasi to get bullets removed through a surgical procedure. The performer is said to be out of danger. "A case has been registered in the matter," Nath said, adding that the bullets were fired from a licensed revolver. As per reports, seven-eight people fired bullets at the function.

Investigation FIR filed against BJP leader Bhanu Dubey