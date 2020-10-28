Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 08:07 pm
Written byCharu Chowdhary
In a clear case of celebrations turning sour, a Bhojpuri singer and actor, Golu Raja, was injured during firing at the birthday party of a BJP leader's son on Monday.
The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district at the residence of BJP politician Bhanu Dubey.
Raja was performing on stage when he was shot twice. He is said to be stable.
While the video, where an agitated Raja jumps off the stage after being hit, has been circulating widely since Monday night, no arrests have been made. Police haven't named the person whose bullets injured Raja, either.
Ballia SP Devendra Nath said Raja was hit in the stomach, and hand, which left him with a fractured bone.
The footage is being examined.
After being hit, Raja was rushed to a private hospital in Buxar, and subsequently, referred to Varanasi to get bullets removed through a surgical procedure.
The performer is said to be out of danger.
"A case has been registered in the matter," Nath said, adding that the bullets were fired from a licensed revolver.
As per reports, seven-eight people fired bullets at the function.
Garwar's Station House Officer (SHO), Anil Chandra Tiwari, said that an FIR was filed against Dubey under various sections of the IPC, and Disaster Management Act, for hosting the program without permission during the pandemic.
SDM Rajesh Yadav confirmed that Dubey didn't have requisite permission for the function.
Raja is best known for his album Yadav Babu Saheb Bhumihar.
