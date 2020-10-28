Actor Divya Agarwal, best known for her stint in Splitsvilla, lost her father to coronavirus on Wednesday. Her father, Sanjay Agarwal, who had a heart ailment, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai weeks ago. He was being closely monitored by doctors. The young star had earlier taken to Instagram to slam the hospital for not informing her about his condition. Here's more.

Details Divya's beau Varun Sood and actor Neha Dhupia lent support

The 27-year-old took to Instagram today to announce the news. Her boyfriend Varun Sood also shared an image, of Divya and Sanjay Agarwal, on his Instagram handle, with the same text. Her friends and fans also offered their condolences. Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Divya I'm so so so sorry for your loss ... love and prayers ... always. Be strong you brave one. (sic)"

Quote She had asked followers to pray, said would be "helpful"

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor also urged Divya to stay strong, while known personality Priya Malik wrote, "Really sorry to hear that. May his soul rest in peace." Just a few hours before his demise, Divya urged her followers to keep her father in their prayers. "I have tried everything possible and I'm not going stop trying," she had posted, with Guru Nanak Dev's photo.

Statement Earlier, she had slammed the hospital for being "irresponsible"

On October 12, a teary-eyed Divya went live on Instagram to reveal the "scam" run by the hospital, saying she was just paying the bills but not being informed about her father's condition. "I received a voice note from my dad saying he is suffering and wants to leave the hospital as they don't really care about him. Please help me reach out," she had said.

Appeal Paying over a lakh, still have no information: Divya

To note, her father was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. "I am paying over a lakh every day and I have been asking for reports for the last two days but they're not giving me anything," she added. To her followers, Divya requested, "If you know any doctor in Apollo Belapur, please tell them this is serious and I need all the reports."

Grief "I love you, Papa"