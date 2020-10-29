Marvel just got a hundred times more exciting! That's because we are going to get a Moon Knight series soon and the producers have already zeroed in on Oscar Isaac as the lead character. This series is going to be streamed on Disney Plus as part of Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Moon Knight is beefing up that catalogue now.

Disney Plus Apart from 'Moon Knight', Marvel has other interesting series too

Moon Knight will become another standalone series to look forward to besides Ms. Marvel, which is the first superhero series from Marvel featuring a Muslim woman named Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. Joining Moon Knight would be another underrated Marvel superhero character called She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany. All three were announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, last year.

Context About the soldier-turned-mercenary named Marc Spector aka Moon Knight

Moon Knight's character is almost always compared to DC's Batman. This is about a soldier-turned-mercenary named Marc Spector, who was left to die by his partner Raoul Bushman in Egypt. Spector is then resurrected by Egyptian Moon God Khonshu, who wants him to become his avatar on Earth and fight crime. Powered-up, Spector gets in a rather difficult spot to find his true identity.

Details Identity disorder: How many characters are there in the hero?

This is because Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder. He becomes millionaire Steven Grant at one point and taxi driver Jake Lockley at another, driving separate agendas. The plot, created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, intensifies with Spector playing Mr Knight who helps cops nab criminals, while the alter ego Moon Knight handles supernatural threats. That's too many alter egos for one hero!

Performances Isaac, a diverse actor, also ups the Marvel Latinx quotient