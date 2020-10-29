Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 11:35 am
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Salman Khan has been roped in to play the role of a Sikh cop in Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial Antim, co-starring Aayush Sharma.
The film is slated to go on floors this November, and will be shot across locations in Mumbai and Karjat.
Reportedly a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, Antim is touted to be an ambitious action drama.
Here are more details.
Interestingly, Manjrekar had himself acted in the original Marathi film.
In brief, it is a story focusing on the face-off between a gangster and a cop.
A majority of the shoot is set in a village that will be recreated in the studio, and filming will go on until January.
Antim will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya.
