Salman Khan has been roped in to play the role of a Sikh cop in Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial Antim, co-starring Aayush Sharma.

The film is slated to go on floors this November, and will be shot across locations in Mumbai and Karjat.

Reportedly a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, Antim is touted to be an ambitious action drama.

Here are more details.