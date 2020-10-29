Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 12:00 pm
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Tiger Shroff fans, rejoice!
The actor is all set to team up once again with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan for high-octane action movies Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2.
Nadiadwala's production company recently made the announcement, writing, "With Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 going on floors, Baaghi 4 makes its way soon (sic)."
Here are more details on this.
While Baaghi 4 is touted to be the biggest film of the popular franchise, Heropanti 2 is expected to go on floors this December.
Interestingly, Tiger had made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also starred Kriti Sanon and Prakash Raj.
Reportedly, the two movies will be shot across 25 countries.
