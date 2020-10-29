Assassin's Creed has apparently won the heart of Netflix. The widely popular open-world game is set to have three separate ventures: A live-action, animated and an anime series. Ubisoft, the company that owns the game, has recently inked a deal with the OTT platform. This comes as a great news for those who would want to enjoy its story in different platforms of entertainment.

Comment "We're thrilled to create an 'Assassin's Creed' series with Netflix"

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans have helped shape the Assassin's Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga," said Jason Altman, head of Ubisoft Film & Television, Los Angeles. Notably, Altman and Ubisoft's Danielle Kreinik will executive produce the live-action series.

Details Committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment: Netflix

Meanwhile, Netflix's vice president for original series, Peter Friedlander, is also "excited." "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the bestselling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy," he said.

Film 'Assassin's Creed' was made in 2016 with Fassbender in lead

In fact, this is not the first time creators of this game have tried to create a live-action film. Michael Fassbender of X-Men fame starred in a 2016 film by the same name. He also produced the venture. Directed by Australian film director and screenwriter Justin Kurzel, known for Macbeth, a 2015 film, it earned $240mn as opposed to its reported budget of $125mn.

Past instance Netflix did it successfully with Henry Cavill-starrer 'The Witcher'