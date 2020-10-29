Actor Ameesha Patel has said that she feared for her life while campaigning for the Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) candidate Prakash Chandra for the Bihar elections. She added that even after she returned to Mumbai, she received "threatening" phone calls. However, Chandra has denied the allegations leveled by the actor. Here are more details on this.

Details She accused Chandra of threatening and blackmailing her

In a statement shared with India Today, Ameesha accused Chandra of threatening, blackmailing and misbehaving with her while she was campaigning for him in Daudnagar, Bihar. "I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay," she added.

Quote Chandra made me miss a flight: Ameesha

Calling her experience a "nightmare," Ameesha also alleged that Chandra made her miss an evening flight when she was in Bihar. "Instead he kept me in the village and threatened to leave me there if I didn't agree and go along (sic)."

Statement 'I could have been raped and killed'

Ameesha further said that when she reached Mumbai, "I had to let the world know the truth." "I could have been raped and killed," the 45-year-old actor alleged. "My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn't do as he said. He trapped me...This was his way of operating," she added.

Response Chandra has refuted allegations, claimed conspiracy

However, Chandra has denied Ameesha's allegations. He said that all security arrangements were made for her. "The Daudnagar police station in-charge was present in her security detail. None of what she has claimed happened. Does Bihar not have artists? Sonakshi Sinha is also from here." He alleged that the actor has been paid by Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav to make false claims.

Quote 'Her claims are completely baseless'