Jennifer Lopez is on fire. After her electrifying act alongside Shakira at Super Bowl LIV halftime Show and her splendid performance in Hustlers, she will next be seen in Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy by Lionsgate. Lopez has been paired opposite Armie Hammer, who has tasted success with his role in Netflix's Rebecca. The film will be directed by Jason Moore of Pitch Perfect fame.

There's another star backing the film as part of the production team. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is executive producing Shotgun Wedding along with George Dewey. Last year, it was reported that Reynolds would star in the film with Moore as the director. Casting the female lead was ongoing at that time, but now it seems he has settled with his new role.

The screenplay is by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films who worked together for Wonder, the film will also have Benny Medina, Nuyorican Productions' Lopez, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas as producers. Sources say production of the movie will start early next year as the producers are aiming for a presentation in the next American Film Market.

Interestingly, the press release of the film sets the mood for an unexpectedly eventful script. "'Til Death Do Us Part' takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don't kill each other first," an excerpt from the movie press release maintains. The script should be more tempting than this!

