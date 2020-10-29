-
Twitter slams Kim Kardashian for crowded private island birthday party
Popular TV personality Kim Kardashian has been at the receiving end of criticism lately.
A week ago, she made headlines for her teary appearance on David Letterman's Netflix talk show, in which she shared about how her 2016 Paris robbery taught her the adverse impacts of flaunting riches.
But her "humble" 40th birthday party post reflects exactly the opposite.
No one maintained social distancing norms at the party
On October 27, this Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter and Instagram for sharing a detailed description of her birthday party that she organized in a private island.
In the pictures, Kardashian, who turned quadragenarian on October 21, and her group were seen defying social distancing norms and were without masks, while posing closely for photographs.
"Could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment"
-
"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," the socialite wrote on the platforms.
She mentioned kayak rides, movie nights and beach dancing experiences, all of which sound like fairytale now.
Kardashian describes a "simple luxury" in times of COVID-19
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
Twitter was extremely harsh toward Kardashian and her posts
Now this party comes as a surprise from Kardashian, as her sister and co-KUWTK star Khloe had revealed in an October 29 teaser that she tested COVID-19 positive earlier in 2020.
Naturally, everyone expected her to exercise caution.
Hence, when her posts and pictures went viral, countless Twitter users started bashing the businesswoman for her presence of mind (or the lack of it).
-
Netizens posted photos of food scarcity, a 'Parasite' scene
Majority of netizens copy-pasted a paragraph written by Kardashian, and reposted it with images of food scarcity, a Parasite scene and even one from The Garden of Earthly Delights by Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch.
New York's Museum of Modern Art also joined the bandwagon.
Fortunately, British reality TV star Holly Hagan defended her, and she also had momma Kris Jenner supporting her.
That piece of artwork hit home hard!
-
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/iIM232lhnI— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 28, 2020
-
This one didn't look too lavish by the standards set
-
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/TlS3KCCHVY— b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 27, 2020
We have to live our best life, says mum Kris
-
In a video focusing on Kylie Jenner, Kris was heard being philosophical about living the best life one could.
"I think that life is short and we have to live our best life and do things that we really wanna do in our lives because we don't know how many more days are promised," the 64-year-old momager was heard as saying.