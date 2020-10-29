The title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has been changed to Laxmii. The development came after several Hindu outfits protested against the original title. Earlier, the Karni Sena had also reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, alleging that the previous title was an insult to Goddess Laxmi and hurt religious sentiments. Here are more details on this.

Controversy What was the controversy surrounding the movie's title?

The title for the movie had been mired in controversy for quite some time. In the notice issued by Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the title was being considered "derogatory" and "offensive" to Goddess Laxmi by the Hindu community. It added that the name sent a wrong message to the society toward the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion."

Details The film obtained censor certificate from CBFC today

Earlier in the day, the movie was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its censor certificate. After a discussion with the CBFC, the makers decided to change the title to Laxmii, keeping in view the sentiments of the viewers. For the unversed, Laxmii has been produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Film What is the film all about?

Laxmii, the Hindi directorial debut of Raghava Lawrence, will see Akshay playing the role of a transgender person for the first time on screen. It is a horror comedy based on the director's own 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Kiara Advani stars opposite Akshay in the movie, also featuring Ayesha Raza Mishra and Rajesh Sharma.

Information 'Laxmii' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar this November