The godfather of political current affairs satire, Jon Stewart, is back to entertain us. This former TV show host, who set an example of how to mix information with satire to create a timeless product through The Daily Show, has been roped in by Apple TV Plus. Stewart's upcoming series on the streaming platform is also supposed to revolve around current affairs.

Details Each episode will focus on one particular topic

Reports say this will be an episodic podcast with each episode running for an hour and focusing on one particular topic. In the press release, Apple states that Stewart's series will have "topics that are currently part of the national conversation." There will also be a companion podcast, and Apple hasn't yet disclosed the name of the said host of the audio show.

What else The show won't have a fixed nightly/weekly release time

The upcoming show would focus on Stewart's advocacy work and according to recent reports, won't have a fixed nightly or weekly release time. Stewart will executive produce the episodes with long-time manager James Dixon and former HBO chief Richard Plepler. The series will span across multiple seasons across the streamer, which also has a first-look deal with Stewart and his company Busboy Productions.

Resume After Stewart retired from 'The Daily Show,' Noah stepped in

Stewart has produced and co-created The Colbert Report with co-host Stephen Colbert, who now spearheads The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also has penned the 2020 film Irresistible, which stars Steve Carell, one of the various hosts who rose to fame because of Stewart's show. He retired from The Daily Show in 2015 and funnyman Trevor Noah replaced him as the show host.

Accolades Stewart has earned 20 Emmys as 'The Daily Show' host