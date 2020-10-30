Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 10:05 am
Written byShalini Ojha
Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson tied the knot with SNL star Colin Jost over the weekend in an intimate ceremony attended only by immediate family members and close friends, reports said on Friday.
The Avengers star had got engaged in 2019, after dating Jost for nearly two years.
All COVID-19-linked precautions, as underlined by CDC, were followed.
We wish them a happy married life.
The happy news was first revealed by a charity, Meals on Wheels America.
"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the charity wrote on their official Instagram page.
A cruise ship also featured in the post.
