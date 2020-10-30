Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 10:20 am
Written byShalini Ojha
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for being a part of action-packed movies, has joined hands with Discovery to promote the tiger conservation movement.
He joined the World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) initiative "Project C.A.T: Conserving Acres for Tigers," which is aimed at sensitizing people about saving the wild cats.
He also released a campaign video announcing his collaboration.
Posted on Thursday, Vidyut's video started with a fun fact. "Did you know that the various stances in #kalaripayattu are actually named after animals? (sic)" read the description.
He then explained that though efforts have been launched to overturn the dipping number of tigers, a lot more needs to be done.
"Join me on this journey to protect our big cats," wrote Vidyut.
