Television actor Samay Shah, who is best known for his role as Gogi in popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has filed a police complaint, after being threatened by goons outside his home in Mumbai. The incident took place outside his Borivali residence on Tuesday, October 27. Here are more details on this.

Samay shared the ordeal on social media

The actor also shared a screenshot from the CCTV footage of the incident with his fans on social media. He wrote, "This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, I have no idea who is he?...He was also giving me threat that I will kill you (sic)."

My entire family is under a lot of stress

Samay told SpotboyE in an interaction, "My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon (sic)." The complaint was filed at the Borivali Police station.

Samay threatened thrice in the past two weeks

Samay's mother, Neema Shah also spoke to the portal, revealing that the actor has been threatened thrice in the last 15 days. "We stay on the first floor and we have a main road facing the house. All of sudden, while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly (sic)," she said.

Hope the police nabs them soon, his mother said

She further said, "I can't tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday...We were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than five people who were waiting outside the gate (sic)." "I just hope the police nabs them the soonest," she added.

You can watch the footage here