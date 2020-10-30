Actor Sanjana Sanghi is over the moon as she discovered a message from author John Green, where he applauded her debut movie Dil Bechara. For the unversed, Dil Bechara, which released earlier in July, was based on Green's popular 2012 novel called The Fault in Our Stars. The 24-year-old actor also chided herself for missing Green's message for more than three months. Here's more.

Details Thank you for giving new life to Hazel Grace: Green

The 43-year-old author had written in his message, "Hey, Sanjana. John Green here...I saw the Dil Bechara film today (July 25, 2020) and really enjoyed it." "I thought your performance was magnificent -- full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster (sic)."

Quote He also expressed grief over Sushant's tragic loss

Talking of Sanjana's co-star in the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, Green wrote, "I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you...for helping bring the film to life."

Post Sanjana couldn't contain her joy upon reading Green's message

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared Green's message and penned, "It's John Green himself! Could not resist sharing this moment with you all (sic)." "And cannot be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me," the actor added.

Emotions It takes away so much heartache and pain: Sanjana

"Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love...For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me," she further wrote. "It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey," she added.

Instagram Post Here is Sanjana's post

Film 'Dil Bechara' marked Sushant's only posthumous film