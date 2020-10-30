-
30 Oct 2020
'Dexter's Laboratory' creator's latest is a superhero animated outing
Written byShubham Dasgupta
-
If you are like me, missing how Cartoon Network was 10 years ago, you'd be excited to know that Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky is showing no signs of retiring.
Fresh out of his gory outing of the man-dinosaur adventure show Primal, the American-Russian animation director is embarking on an original superhero script titled Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.
Let's know more.
-
-
Details
HBO Max and Cartoon Network are collaborating for this project
-
HBO Max and Cartoon Network have given a go-ahead for this new animated series whose premiere date hasn't been announced yet.
The first-look image shows a group of four brave, majestic, weird and quite interesting characters, each of whom looks like they belong to different races altogether.
This group of teen heroes, inspired from world mythology, are united against a common evil.
-
Context
"They have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness"
-
The show's description explains how ancient heroes known as unicorns are reawakened before time and find themselves and their powers trapped and deformed inside bodies of four teenagers.
"Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions," it reads.
-
Statement
'Unicorn: Warriors Eternal' is going to be crazy cool: Tartakovsky
-
In his official statement, Tartakovsky said that he's "proud and honored" to work with Cartoon Network, for whom he had created the epic original animated series, Dexter's Laboratory, 25 years ago.
"It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can't wait for people to see it!" he added.
-
Achievements
The versatile creator has won 4 Emmys for his work
-
Tartakovsky is hailed for another great animated series named Samurai Jack, which returned in 2017 with a darker Season 5 after leaving the fourth one with a cliff-hanger over 12 years ago on Cartoon Network.
He has also directed and executive produced the Star Wars animated series.
The versatile creator has won four Emmy awards for Primal, Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars.