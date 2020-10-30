If you are like me, missing how Cartoon Network was 10 years ago, you'd be excited to know that Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky is showing no signs of retiring. Fresh out of his gory outing of the man-dinosaur adventure show Primal, the American-Russian animation director is embarking on an original superhero script titled Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Let's know more.

Details HBO Max and Cartoon Network are collaborating for this project

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have given a go-ahead for this new animated series whose premiere date hasn't been announced yet. The first-look image shows a group of four brave, majestic, weird and quite interesting characters, each of whom looks like they belong to different races altogether. This group of teen heroes, inspired from world mythology, are united against a common evil.

Context "They have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness"

The show's description explains how ancient heroes known as unicorns are reawakened before time and find themselves and their powers trapped and deformed inside bodies of four teenagers. "Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions," it reads.

Statement 'Unicorn: Warriors Eternal' is going to be crazy cool: Tartakovsky

In his official statement, Tartakovsky said that he's "proud and honored" to work with Cartoon Network, for whom he had created the epic original animated series, Dexter's Laboratory, 25 years ago. "It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can't wait for people to see it!" he added.

Achievements The versatile creator has won 4 Emmys for his work