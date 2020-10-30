It's common knowledge that Game of Thrones (GoT) fans didn't like how Emilia Clarke's role of Daenerys Targaryen turned out to be in the final season. GoT Season 8, which was controversy-ridden with screen darkness settings and poor closure, didn't impress its fans despite the 12 Emmy awards. This time, it's Clarke, who has spoken out and that she agrees with the disappointed fans.

Details Why are you giving me that note, Clarke asked

Clarke feels that turning Targaryen into a "cold expressionlessness" villain almost suddenly in the final season belies her character portrayal and build-up of the past seasons. There were times when she disagreed with the ending, which was going against what fans, she thinks, signed up for. "There was a number of times I was like, 'Why are you giving me that note?'" Clarke said.

Transformation She didn't agree with how Targaryen's human nature wasn't considered

The actor's claims are a part of excerpts from WinterIsComing.net, wherein she explained her protests against showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss. "I get that she has to be steely and unforgiving and a powerful force. But in this moment she's also a goddamn human being. I'm going to give you that. I really pray that you take that in the edit," she added.

Comments Clarke protested when Snow got clean chit after killing Targaryen

To recall, Clarke's character was killed at the end of GoT by Jon Snow. That amounts to a death sentence by beheading as per GoT rules, but Snow was given the clean chit and sent to The Wall, which Clarke protests strongly. Reportedly, she also felt like a "small cog in a very, very, very big machine" as little heed was paid to dialogues.

Protest "Don't tell me what to do with my girl"