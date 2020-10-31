Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed the alleged glorification of criminals in the Hindi film industry. The 33-year-old actor made the statement in response to a recent report stating that the prime accused in the murder of a young woman from Haryana was inspired to commit the crime after watching a recently-released Hindi crime thriller web series. Here are more details on this.

Context A brief about Nikita Tomar's murder case

On Monday, Nikita Tomar, 21, was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The prime accused, a man named Tauseef, and his accomplice Rehan were arrested, and investigations are underway. It has been alleged by the family of the deceased that she was killed after she rejected Tauseef's proposal to marry him. He had also reportedly been pressurizing her to convert to Islam.

Reports Tauseef said he decided to kill Nikita after watching 'Mirzapur'

Now, according to fresh reports, Tauseef has confessed to investigating officers that he decided to kill Nikita after watching the popular web show Mirzapur. He said he was inspired to commit the crime by the character of Munna from the series. For the unversed, in one sequence, the said character is seen shooting and killing a woman character for rejecting his relationship proposal.

Reaction Shame on Bollywood, says Kangana

In reaction to the said news report, Kangana tweeted this morning, "This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti-heroes not villains, then this is the result (sic)." "Shame on 'Bullywood' for causing more damage than good always (sic)," she added.

Twitter Post Here is Kangana's tweet

This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always... https://t.co/zlnPam1a8L — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

