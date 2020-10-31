The indefatigable universe of secret agent James Bond has just lost the biggest luminary of the franchise ever. Sir Sean Connery (90), who has had an illustrious film career, most notable because of his stint as the gun-totting, womanizing secret agent, has passed away. No immediate cause of his death has been revealed as of now. Here's a glance at his undying legacy.

Connery's son told the BBC, "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad"

Connery played the role of the British secret service agent for the first time in the 1962 film Dr. No. The film was not slated for success, as Connery was not a household name by then and author Ian Fleming's idea of a Bond film was a pretty far-fetched experiment. However, the Cuban Missile Crisis gave mileage to the film, which earned $5mn (around $50mn today).

Although a modest hit, it gave the producers confidence that the franchise will work. And, they started planning the same. Soon, released Thunderball in December 1965, which is marked as the single highest-grossing Bond film after inflation adjustment. The film made $675mn (after adjustment) at the box office, catapulting James Bond as the sure-fire and bankable franchise to mint money from Hollywood cinema.

1/ I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

https://t.co/76UGDptARp — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

But did you know, Fleming wasn't interested to choose Connery for the role? The superstar revealed the same in 2008. "What was it he called me, or told somebody? That I was an over-developed stunt man. He never said it to me. When I did eventually meet him he was very interesting, erudite and a snob - a real snob," said Connery about Fleming.

