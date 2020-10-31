Here are a few quick facts about Shaktimaan: 1) Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan Hai. 2) The superhero was originally played by Mukesh Khanna. 3) Khanna is a misogynist. The 62-year-old actor, who also famously portrayed Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's television epic Mahabharat, has opined that women aren't equal to men, they should stick to household chores, and the #MeToo movement is their own fault.

Details Khanna shared his views in a recent interview

A clip of Khanna sharing his "enlightening" views about women is being widely circulated online. In the video, the actor can be heard saying "the problem of #MeToo" began after women started working, adding that their job is to stay home and handle household chores. As part of the #MeToo movement, countless women across the globe shared their experiences of sexual abuse and harassment.

Interview 'The job of a woman is taking care of house'

In the interview, given to The Filmy Charcha, Khanna said, "People talk about women's liberation, but let me tell you that where the problem begins." He added that due to this, children have to suffer. "It all began when women started saying that they want to do what men do. No, a man is a man and a woman is a woman," he opined.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

His comments were berated by many

Naturally, his comments were berated by many on social media. Netizens slammed the actor for his problematic views and lamented idolizing him during their childhood. A user tweeted, "Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation. He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men and be hailed as a hero (sic)."

Twitter Post What is Shaktimaan's biggest weakness? Now you know

Didn't know that Shaktiman's biggest weakness was his mindset. https://t.co/zQ1tcPMVZl — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 30, 2020

Twitter Post 'Precious time wasted'

Painfully realising the fact that many precious time from my childhood went wasted on watching sakthiman aerial 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏 https://t.co/D3bzNsjx8s — Bej ✋ (@bej_2019) October 30, 2020

