Halloween is here. If you are racking your brains to experiment with the best dresses for your spooky costume, do look at the latest Reebok ventures that might give you the best shoes to shoo off any ghost coming at you in flesh or spirit! Yes, shoe brand Reebok has released two Halloween-special designs based on the famous horror-comedy movie Ghostbusters. Find out more.

Details The two will be up for sale from October 31

The two designs are named Ghost Smashers, which is part of their sneakers product line. The other one is the Ghostbuster Classic Leather Shoes. These products will be up on sale from October 31 onwards. This is when Halloween starts in East Coast and Reebok's masterstroke of this strategy may soon see these crazy pairs of shoes flying off the shelves.

Description The Ghost Smashers sneakers are colored on the Ecto-1 hue

If you're a Ghostbusters fan, you'd be aching to know more about the shoes. Let's start with the Ghost Smashers, the sneaker line, which looks right out of the cool gears worn by the ghost-exterminators in the film. The pair is colored on the Ecto-1 hue, the car developed to detect and defeat spirits. Proton packs jut out from the back of the shoes.

Subtle choice If you like shoe-laces, go for Ghostbuster Classic leather shoes

With foot straps, they also have red stripes on either sides like Ecto-1. Interestingly, you will find the movie logo on their tongues. If you like shoe-laces, you should go for the less-fancy Ghostbusters classic shoes. The pair has a beige color, a dark green sock liner and a black leather tab. The right shoe also contains ectoplasm-like green slime splashed on it.

Context 'Ghostbusters', the film, focuses on tech-enabled spirit terminators