Letitia Wright, who grabbed all of our eyeballs as the braveheart Shuri, sister of King T'Challa on Black Panther and later on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, is positive about teaming up again with her fellow Avengers superfellows, women to be specific. The 27-year-old Guyanese-British actress noted that "it's only a matter of time," before an all female-led Avengers flick gets made.

Details Marvel's Executive VP (production), chief Kevin Feige working on it

"I don't think we have to fight for it. [Executive VP of production] Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President]. It's only a matter of time before they do it," says the actress. This states clearly that the top echelons of Marvel are looking forward to rebuilding girl-power to bring to the fore of mainstream Marvel action.

That scene Women army blasting Thanos's fleet in 'Avengers: Endgame' dropped hints

Remember that scene from Avengers: Endgame in which overpowered women combatants such as Captain Marvel smashed Thanos's spacecraft while an Iron-armored Virginia 'Pepper' Potts assembled others? Call it fan service, but that scene was an indication that Avengers could score big with an all-female superhero flick too. With Captain Marvel 2 having a 2022 release, the all-female Avengers flick has good demand.

New team Capable successor? Shuri's scientific intelligence matches that of Tony Stark's

If it happens soon, what role could Shuri play in this? Comic storyline indicates that she will play a crucial part in the new Avengers team after the highly sacrificial fight against the mighty Thanos claimed lives of Iron Man and Black Widow 'forever', while Captain America passed his shield to Falcon. Shuri's scientific intelligence matches that of Tony Stark's and so, she's able.

Comment "The thought of doing 'Black Panther' without Boseman is strange"