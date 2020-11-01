Disney is eyeing a big sports film, and this time, it will focus on a Milwaukee Bucks superstar. Could you guess who that can be? It is NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is getting a live-action adaptation that will showcase his struggles and excellence. And it looks like the player has started campaigning for this film, which has been titled Greek Freak, himself.

The firebrand recently tweeted about the film, adding a dash of humor. "Disney is making a movie based on my family's story and they are searching for actors to play me and my brother, Thanasis, in our younger days. No experience necessary! It helps if you resemble the handsome boys pictured below and have some basketball experience. SPREAD THE WORD!" the basketball player wrote.

Following his tweet, he posted several images of himself and his brother from their childhood. This film is a big deal for Disney, which has worked wonders with Kurt Russell in the film Miracle in which a US Men's Ice Hockey team defeated its Russian counterpart in 1980, considered the biggest upset ever. The 2004 film had Russell playing Herb Brooks, an ice-hockey coach.

Back to Antetokounmpo, who was born to a Nigerian immigrant couple in Greece, he bore the brunt of Greek citizenship laws and was stateless till he became 18 years. Eventually, the athlete became a first-round pick for Milwaukee Bucks in 2013 and averaged 6.8 points in that year. Soon, he surged to 30 points per game. In 2017, he was "The Most Improved Player".

