Alicia Keys is playing the keys to urge US citizens to come out in record numbers and cast their votes this November. And she is not alone, as Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile joined her on the sets of Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy. The broadcast premiered digitally on Friday on nine platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Tidal, and Amazon Music, among others.

The two artistes demonstrated the ancient Chinese concept of Yin (femininity and darkness) and Yang (light and masculinity) with their contrasting attires on stage. Keys, with her drop-dead gorgeous plunging black velvet coat, took control of a white piano, while Carlile, dressed in a white suit, started playing the melody on a black piano. No poll anthem could get any more musical than this!

The anthem was named 'A Beautiful Noise'. With its indicative, innocent yet powerful lyrics, the song urged everyone to find their voice and put it to the right use this November by casting their votes. The song has Keys and Carlile harmonize as the lyrics imply everyone's zeal to call out the wrong. The seconds-long clip on Key's Instagram handle received over 290K views.

This is the first time that the Empire State of Mind singer has thought of utilizing her platform for a political call. "I just needed to figure out how to demand that from myself. I can't put it over to the side and talk to it later. Once I realized that myself? I was really able to start making some moves," Keys said.

