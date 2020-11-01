Pop star Justin Bieber is in a good mental state right now, after going through personal and health struggles for a long period of time in the past. In a new documentary titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter opened up about his experience with mental illness and feeling suicidal in the past. Here's more on what he said.

Details 'Had no idea this life would take me by storm'

In the documentary, Bieber reflected on his music career and how it took a toll on his mental health. "I had no idea that this life would take me by storm," he said. "I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff," the singer stated, adding that the constant criticism and negative comments really "hurt" him.

Details There were times when I was really suicidal, he said

Bieber, whose talents were discovered when he was just 13, said, "There was times where I was really, really suicidal (sic)." "Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this," he added.

Quote Bieber also urged fans to seek help

Through the film, Bieber also urged fans and viewers to seek help if they ever feel lonely. "I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you are feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' I could have avoided a lot of pain."

Struggle Bieber talked about mental health struggles last year, too

Bieber has been open about his experience with mental illness and addiction for long. "I feel isolated," he had told media earlier in November 2015. In March last year, he told fans on social media that he needed to improve his mental health before he could focus on work. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health."

Information Bieber known for songs like 'Baby,' 'Sorry', and others