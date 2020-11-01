-
01 Nov 2020
Marvel, AAA collaborate to bring four superhero wrestlers inside ring
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Are you a Wrestlemania fan?
Do you keep a tab on the latest updates of international fancy wrestling and have even tried out world-famous tackles such as chokeslam and the suplex?
If you do, there is great news for you as Mexican wrestling promotion AAA is bringing you a host of new wrestlers having uncanny resemblance with our favorite Marvel characters.
Here's more.
-
-
Exciting content
The chosen ones: Spiderman, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom
-
Certainly, Marvel is a party to this amazing collaboration.
The brand is sharing exclusive characteristics of four Marvel characters with AAA for the four upcoming wrestlers to absorb the same in their moves.
Spiderman, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom are slated to be the egos the wrestlers will be adopting while getting inside the fighting ring.
And, they have Mexican names!
-
Marvel wrestlers
Thanos's ring name sounds funny if you don't know Mexican
-
The wrestler becoming Spidey is Aracno, while Captain America is Leyenda Americana.
Spiderman nemesis Venom is named Venenoide, while the mighty Thanos is named Terror Purpura.
Those not familiar with Mexican nomenclature would definitely find the imposing Thanos ring name funny.
Nevertheless, AAA is working hard with Marvel to bring the match sometime this December on TripleMania 28 at Arena Ciudad de México.
-
Tactics
The different strategies with which the Marvel wrestlers will fight
-
Aracno and Leyenda Americana would rely totally on the military and close combat intellect of their Marvel counterparts.
Those superheroes fight technically and with mind, and thus these two wrestlers would rely more on technical moves.
On the other hand, Venom and Thanos are known for their overpowering brute force, for which Venenoide and Terror Purpura would be tough, fearsome wrestlers.
-
Details
'Teaming with Marvel represents the union of two fantastic worlds'
-
This Marvel-AAA collaboration will streamline merchandises such as clothing, footwear and accessories, toys, and household and school items, says Luis Lomelí, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products area at The Walt Disney Company (Mexico).
"Teaming with Marvel represents the union of two fantastic worlds that house characters that public have turned into their great heroes," says Dorian Roldán, General Director, Lucha Libre AAA.