Are you a Wrestlemania fan? Do you keep a tab on the latest updates of international fancy wrestling and have even tried out world-famous tackles such as chokeslam and the suplex? If you do, there is great news for you as Mexican wrestling promotion AAA is bringing you a host of new wrestlers having uncanny resemblance with our favorite Marvel characters. Here's more.

Exciting content The chosen ones: Spiderman, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom

Certainly, Marvel is a party to this amazing collaboration. The brand is sharing exclusive characteristics of four Marvel characters with AAA for the four upcoming wrestlers to absorb the same in their moves. Spiderman, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom are slated to be the egos the wrestlers will be adopting while getting inside the fighting ring. And, they have Mexican names!

Marvel wrestlers Thanos's ring name sounds funny if you don't know Mexican

The wrestler becoming Spidey is Aracno, while Captain America is Leyenda Americana. Spiderman nemesis Venom is named Venenoide, while the mighty Thanos is named Terror Purpura. Those not familiar with Mexican nomenclature would definitely find the imposing Thanos ring name funny. Nevertheless, AAA is working hard with Marvel to bring the match sometime this December on TripleMania 28 at Arena Ciudad de México.

Tactics The different strategies with which the Marvel wrestlers will fight

Aracno and Leyenda Americana would rely totally on the military and close combat intellect of their Marvel counterparts. Those superheroes fight technically and with mind, and thus these two wrestlers would rely more on technical moves. On the other hand, Venom and Thanos are known for their overpowering brute force, for which Venenoide and Terror Purpura would be tough, fearsome wrestlers.

Details 'Teaming with Marvel represents the union of two fantastic worlds'