King Khan is turning 55 tomorrow! However, the beloved screen icon has requested his millions of fans to not gather outside his Mumbai house this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan usually waves out to fans from his bungalow, Mannat's balcony. Now, fans have come up with a new and innovative way to ring in their favorite star's birthday.

Context 'Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar'

On October 27, while holding an interactive session with fans on Twitter, SRK had urged, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar (sic)." SRK is currently in the United Arab Emirates along with his family to cheer for his cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Details A fan club is hosting a virtual global party

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a fan club of SRK has decided to make good use of technology and carry out a grand virtual celebration for him. Fans across the globe will have a virtual experience of "being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming," Yash Paryani, a member of the fan club told the publication.

Details Selfie booths, games, performances, and much more

As part of the celebrations, fans will cut cakes at their homes. In fact, a made-to-order cake is also being prepared for the special occasion. The virtual party will have selfie booths, SRK-themed games and quizzes, live interactions, and some performances. Apart from that, the organizers have also planned charitable acts, including distributing COVID-19 kits, sanitizers, masks, and meals among children and the needy.

Information SRK might also make a cameo in the live chat

Yash also informed that SRK's team is aware of the plan and they are hopeful that the superstar will also briefly join the live chat to greet fans. "Even if he can't (attend the live chat), I am sure he will do something special because he loves his fans and treats them like family," he said.

Work What's up on the work front for King Khan?