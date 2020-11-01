Popular comedian and YouTube personality, Bhuvan Bam, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 26-year-old artiste, who is also a singer and songwriter, made the announcement on Instagram earlier today. Bhuvan said that he had been unwell for a few days and hence got himself tested for COVID-19. Here are more details on this.

Announcement He urged fans to follow necessary precautions

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhuvan wrote, "I have been unwell for the past few days. Test results have come and I am COVID-19 positive (sic)." He also urged fans not to take the virus lightly, and follow all the necessary precautions. "Wear a mask, Keep sanitizing yourself. And maintain social distance," he wrote, adding, "You will find me here if everything goes well (sic)."

Statement In March, Bhuvan donated Rs. 10 lakh for COVID-19 aid

Earlier in March, Bhuvan had donated a sum of Rs. 10 lakh for COVID-19 aid and distributed it between the PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative. The amount was his total earning from YouTube for that month. "Our country needs us right now...we need to go out of our way to help everyone," he had said at the time.

Bhuvan's YouTube channel has nearly 20 million subscribers

Bhuvan is best known for his comedy videos, wherein he himself portrays multiple characters. His YouTube channel BB Ki Vines currently has 19.6 million or 1.96 crore subscribers. He also has music videos such as Teri Meri Kahani, Sang Hoon Tere, Safar, and Ajnabee to his credit. As an actor, he has featured in a short film called Plus Minus, also starring Divya Dutt.

