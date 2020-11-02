DC's League of Assassins is a deadly group of individuals who are proficient in the art of killing. It is also one of the oldest criminal organizations in that universe. Over the years, the group has gone through many changes, especially in the New 52 timeline. So today, we will go over the essential facts that define this group's violent history.

Ra's al Ghul This organization was established by supervillain Ra's al Ghul

Many centuries ago, the League of Assassins came into existence to be "the fang that protects the head." In this case, the head means its founder Ra's al Ghul, whose name translates to 'Demon's head'. This organization is meant to eradicate evil from the Earth. But in this context, it means saving the Earth from ecological devastation by destroying most of its population.

Training The assassins dress in black, are well-trained killing machines

As shown in the comics and visual media, the recruits of the League of Assassins follow a strict training regimen, which teaches them different kinds of martial arts, various killing techniques, and every other skill required to become the perfect assassins. Usually spotted wearing black clothes, the operatives of this league follow the orders of its leader to reform 'decaying' civilizations on Earth.

Leaders Doctor Darrk and the Sensei initially led the group

Due to the power of resurrection from Lazarus Pit, Ra's al Ghul has a constant presence in the organization. This man is literally centuries-year-old. Other initial leaders of the group include Doctor Darrk, who was appointed the leader by Ra's, and the Sensei, whose brutal regime came to an end when he died in an artificial earthquake created by himself.

Members Lady Shiva and other notable members of the group

Some of DC's deadliest assassins have been part of this group. Chief among them is the best martial artist of all time, Lady Shiva. Other notable members who are or were part of the group include David Cain, Merlyn, Talia al Ghul, Nyssa Raatko, Deathstroke, and many more. In fact, the league also trained Cassandra Cain (former Batgirl), and Damian Wayne (Robin).

Media How this group has been represented in the media