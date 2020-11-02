Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who got married in 2016, are now parents to a baby boy, the couple's spokesperson informed on Sunday. Divulging more details, the person said that both Amrita and her child are doing well. "The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the spokesperson added. Congratulations Amrita and Anmol!

Looking back Amrita broke pregnancy news in October

Sources told ET Anmol was with Amrita in the operation theater. To recall, Amrita broke the news of her pregnancy in October. "Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true," she had written.

Details 'Blessed to witness ninth month during Navratri'

After announcing the news of her pregnancy, Amrita shared a short video of herself where she was seen dressed in a red saree and flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "My dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri...I am entering a new phase of embodying the avatar of a mother myself (sic)."

Details Anmol had called the lockdown a 'blessing in disguise'

In a recent interview, Anmol had called the coronavirus-induced lockdown a "blessing in disguise." "Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time...I am a very positive soul and I always believe every problem has an opportunity and everything which is going bad will be followed by a good thing (sic)," he had said.

