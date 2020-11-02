Revealing her poetic side to fans once again, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has written and shared a heartfelt poem titled "Aasman." She also shared a stunning video filmed during the summer at her home in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Sharing the post, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman (sic)." Here's more on this.

Poem The video has a voiceover by Kangana

The video has a voiceover by Kangana as she is heard reciting the poem. In the Hindi poem, the actor talks about a lover's affection and uses the sky as an allegory. The short clip shows Kangana lying on the lush green grass and enjoying a sunny day amid the mountains. The video also has beautiful visuals of flowers and the sky.

Quote An excerpt from Kangana's poem

An excerpt from Kangana's poem read, "Kabhi socha hai main roz chaand-taare liye teri dehleez par khada hun. Tune kabhi sir uthakar dekha hi nahi, toh tujhe apne hone ka yakeen dilau kaise."

Twitter Post Here is Kangana's tweet

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Post 'If death is inevitable, so is life'

Apart from the poem, Kangana also shared pictures of her garden and talked about the changing seasons. "In spring, this garden was at its full glory (sic)," she wrote. "No season is permanent, if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden - it will be ruined every time yet it will rise every time (sic)," the actor added.

Work Kangana has 'Tejas' and 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline