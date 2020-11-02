Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR has landed into a major controversy. At least two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have threatened violence unless certain changes are made to the film's final cut. The controversy pertains to a recently-released look for Jr. NTR's character Komaram Bheem. The political leaders have accused Rajamouli of "distorting historical facts." Here are more details on this.

Context Won't accept Komaram Bheem wearing skullcap: MP

The controversy began after a fresh promo showed Jr. NTR's Bheem wearing traditional Muslim outfit, including surma, amulet and a skullcap. Komaram Bheem was a tribal leader, who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad. Citing that scene, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently said at a public meeting, "For sensation, Rajamouli has put a cap on Komaram Bheem. We will accept it? Never (sic)."

Quote 'We will hit you with sticks'

"If you are going to make a film by undermining Komaram Bheem, by undermining the rights of Adivasis and by undermining the sentiments of Adivasis, we will hit you with sticks," Bandi added in his statement.

Details Will burn down theaters, said MP Soyam Bapu Rao

Another BJP leader and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao also targeted Rajamouli. He said, "Portraying a tribal leader with soorma, skull cap and kurta pyjama is incorrect." "Komaram Bheem sacrificed his life for the rights of Adivasis and fought against the Nizam's rule. If Rajamouli is not going to change the look of Jr. NTR, we will not even hesitate to burn down theaters."

Statement Not a biopic, but an inspired story: Rajamouli

RRR is a fictional tale inspired by the lives of tribal leaders Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who had fought the rule of Nizam and the British Raj respectively. Rajamouli had earlier stated that the film is not their biopic but will "focus on what would have happened if they had met during their self-imposed exile and became friends (sic)."

Film 'RRR' is expected to hit the theaters next year