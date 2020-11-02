In an unfortunate incident, actor Eddie Hassell has died after succumbing to his injuries from a gunshot on Sunday morning. The crime took place in Dallas, Texas, according to Alan Mills, the representative of the 30-year-old. The trigger is supposed to have been a fallout of a carjacking incident. However, since the case is under investigation, no further details have emerged till now.

Details Hassell was shot in the abdomen outside his girlfriend's residence

Mills reports that Hassell was shot in the abdomen outside his girlfriend's residence in Grand Prairie around 1 am. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The representative came to know of Hassell's untimely demise through social media and then contacted his family. A cousin of the The Kids Are All Right actor confirmed the tragic death.

Additional details Police are offering a reward of about $2,500 for leads

Police say it was 1:50 am when they acted on the gunshot and found the actor suffering from, what appeared to be, gunshot wounds. They also found a car missing from the crime scene. The car was however recovered later. Reports say that the police are offering a reward of about $2,500 to anyone offering leads that may help them nab the criminal.

No leads Girlfriend was inside her apartment, didn't see the criminal

No specific lead has been obtained from the deceased actor's girlfriend, who was inside her apartment when the crime took place and thus, didn't see the assailant. The motive of the murder has not yet been confirmed. The actor had several TV appearances to his credit such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Oliver Beene, Bones, Devious Maids and Longmire.

His life Acted in Oscar-nominated film, 'The Kids Are All Right'