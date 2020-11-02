Actor Johnny Depp has legally failed to substantiate his claims against tabloid The Sun over an article that branded him a "wife-beater" while mentioning his and ex-wife Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship. London High Court Judge Andrew Nicol delivered his decision, stating that Depp, the claimant, has failed to counter the publication and Heard's pieces of evidence that point fingers at him. Here's more.

The verdict Depp couldn't prove himself, "this claim is dismissed," said judge

"I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms Heard by Mr Depp have been proved to the civil standard. The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel," stated the judge. After hearing the case for three months, the judge gave his verdict that The Sun's allegations were substantially true. "It follows that this claim is dismissed," he said.

Context Depp's lawyer David Sherborne said the article maligned his client

Depp was suing The Sun's parent company News Group Newspapers for a column by executive editor Dan Wootton in April 2018 with the following headline: "Gone Potty - How can JK Rowling be "genuinely happy" casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?" Depp's lawyer David Sherborne said the article maligned his client with references of #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Court hearing Argument: "Three-day ordeal" of "sustained and multiple assaults"

Judge Nicol heard pieces of evidence that narrated gross details of faecal matter dumped on Depp's bed allegedly by Heard and/or her friend. There was also a lengthy argument on the "three-day ordeal" of "sustained and multiple assaults" at a rented home in Australia wherein Heard claimed that Depp abused her. Sherborne claimed Heard had faked photos and staged a "choreographed hoax" against him.

Next step Depp must appeal against the "perverse" verdict, says his lawyer

Reacting to the defeat, Depp's lawyer Jenny Afia has maintained that her client must appeal against the "perverse" verdict. Claiming that a "mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, Heard's former assistant, and other documentary evidence" were disregarded in this case, Afia said, "The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision."

Details But, Depp's fight against Heard is not over yet