Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, had recently opened up about being diagnosed with clinical depression. She posted another video yesterday and talked about her privilege, her parents' divorce and being sexually harassed at the age of 14. She also revealed that she suffered from tuberculosis at the age of six. Here's more on what she said.

Ira said she suffered sexual abuse by someone she "kind of knew." "That was a slightly odd situation...I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing," she added. After Ira realized that something was wrong, she wrote to her parents and got "out of that situation," she stated. "Once I was out of that situation, I didn't feel bad anymore...I moved on."

Talking about the possible "bad things" that happened in her life, Ira opened up on her parents' divorce. Aamir and Reena, his first wife, got divorced in 2002. Ira, however, said that since the divorce was amicable, she never felt traumatized by it. "The whole family is friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she said in the video.

Ira also spoke about suffering from tuberculosis at the age of six. She, however, added that she got lucky as she recovered from the disease quickly. Talking about her struggle with depression, she said, "So my sense of privilege, my feeling that I had to have a good enough reason to feel like this, made me not talk to anyone (sic)."

