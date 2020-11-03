Different individuals coming together to fight for a common cause is always a good story, especially when it comes to Marvel. However, among the phenomenal success of the Avengers in MCU, and the constant popularity of X-Men in comics, there are other Marvel super teams that get ignored. Here are some of these underrated teams who deserve cinematic representation via movies or TV shows.

Psi-Force 1986's Psi-Force had youngsters who were affected by 'White Event'

One of the most popular series under Marvel's New Universe imprint, Psi-Force ran for three years, from 1986. This series had a group of teenage runaways who gained new powers through the 'White Event' (a force that created the paranormals of that universe). Brought together by CIA paranormal investigator and telepath Emmett Proudhawk, this team was quite relatable and deserves a comeback.

Thunderbolts Thunderbolts evolved from an evil team to a redemption story

Starting out as Baron Zemo's evil team, Thunderbolts became a team of super-villains seeking redemption. Later, it turned evil again as Norman Osborn's personal hit squad before finally becoming a prison reform project. Within all these ups and downs, Thunderbolts showed what it means to be a hero and the possibilities of redemption. It is like the Suicide Squad, but with more fleshed-out characters.

Young Avengers The Young Avengers are one of Marvel's most powerful teams

The Young Avengers were formed to showcase a team that was like The Avengers, but younger. But with better stories and newer additions, this team has become quite interesting. With characters like reincarnated Loki, Skrull-Kree hybrid Hulking and others, they are one of the most powerful teams in Marvel. There have been speculations about a Young Avengers movie, but there is no confirmation yet.

A-Force A-Force: An all-female team of superheroes brought together by Singularity

Since the all-female superheroes scene in Avengers: Endgame, the possibility of bringing a similar team to the big screen has increased. Originally, there was a team of female superheroes called A-Force, where cosmic being Singularity summoned She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, Dazzler, Medusa, and Nico Minoru to combat threats across the multiverse. Though this comic series was canceled, it can be reformatted into something iconic.

Pet Avengers The Pet Avengers: A team of animals who defeated Thanos