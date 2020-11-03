Come 2021, and it will rain original anime titles on Netflix. The OTT giant recently livestreamed its 2020 Anime Festival in Japan, in which it mentioned that five new original titles would start rolling out the next year. Anime, otherwise considered to be a niche favorite for discerning animation lovers, has bagged the top 10 spot for Netflix in over 100 countries.

The original titles include Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure, Thermae Romae Novae, High-Rise Invasion, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and The Way of the Househusband. Netflix also shared updates about 11 ongoing titles namely Eden, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Vampire In The Garden, Yasuke, Godzilla Singular Point, Pacific Rim: The Black, Transformers: War for the Cybertron Trilogy, Trese, B: The Beginning Succession, Baki Hanma and Spriggan.

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure is a stop-motion animation project. Thermae Romae Novae is based on Yamazaki Mari's manga on Roman bath designer Lucius. High-Rise Invasion is a thriller series set on high buildings that don't touch the ground. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff, while The Way of the Househusband has a hilarious story of Japanese gangster-turned-househusband Tatsu.

"In just four years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime," said Netflix's anime chief producer Taiki Sakurai during the livestream. "Given the success of shows such as Seven Deadly Sins and Baki, we are excited to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world," he maintained.

