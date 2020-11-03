Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 11:47 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
The magic of Raj and Simran is all set to hit the theaters in Thailand.
As the film recently clocked 25 years of its release, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is getting a re-release in many countries around the world.
The announcement was made on social media by the movie's production company Yash Raj Films.
Here are more details on this.
On Monday, which marked Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, Yash Raj Films tweeted, "Raj and Simran's love story is eternal. Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in cinemas, 6th November, Thailand. #DDLJ25 (sic)."
Reportedly, the film will be screened at two locations in Bangkok, the first one being Major Cineplex, Sukhumvit and the other, Icon Cineconic, Khlong San.
The release date is November 6, 2020.
Raj Simran's love story is eternal. Watch 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in cinemas, 6th November, Thailand. #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/2x6FXQgREK— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 2, 2020
And not just Thailand, it was recently reported that DDLJ would be re-releasing in as many as 18 countries, including Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland.
DDLJ was first released in India on October 20, 1995.
As the movie completed 25 years of release last month, both its lead actors - SRK and Kajol changed their names on Twitter to their onscreen character's names - Raj and Simran. They also expressed gratitude toward fans.
Other stars associated with the film, including Karan Johar and Anupam Kher also remembered the film.
SRK recently told Marie Claire that what worked for Raj and Simran onscreen was the friendship he and Kajol shared off-screen. "It was all so organic that there were moments in front of the camera that we didn't feel like we were acting at all."
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.