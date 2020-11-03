In the Bigg Boss house, Mondays are usually reserved for nominations but last evening, the makers of the much-followed reality show sprung a surprise, which ended in the eviction of inmates Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani. Apart from them, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were also nominated for this week's eviction. Here are more updates on Bigg Boss 14.

For the unversed, Kavita Kaushik was voted out after staying inside the Bigg Boss house for merely one week. She was a wild card entrant, along with Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Earlier, contestants Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol were also evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The remaining participants include Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Further, during the episode, Eijaz Khan and Naina Singh got into an argument. After Naina broke a rule, Eijaz - this week's captain of the house - confiscated her pack of cigarettes. She then shouted at Eijaz and said that she was not aware of the rule in question. Eventually, an angry Naina refused to cook for Eijaz and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

