Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 01:12 pm
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's younger son, actor Vivaan Shah has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 30-year-old actor, who has been busy promoting the recently-released Netflix series A Suitable Boy, started showing symptoms of the disease last week, after which he got himself tested.
He is currently under self-isolation and undergoing treatment.
Here are more details on this.
In a report published by The Times of India, Vivaan was quoted as saying, "Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19 (sic)."
The actor was most recently seen in Mira Nair-directed A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of Vikram Seth's widely-acclaimed 1993 English novel by the same name. The show also features Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor.
Vivaan had made his Bollywood acting debut in 2011 with Vishal Bhardwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, late Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham and Annu Kapoor, among others.
Then, in 2014, he featured in Farah Khan's multi-starrer comedy movie Happy New Year, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani.
The young actor was also seen in Bombay Velvet and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, before bagging a lead role in upcoming movie Coat, which will also reportedly feature Sanjay Mishra.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many film and television personalities have contracted the deadly disease.
They include megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, actor Arjun Kapoor, singer Kanika Kapoor, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, among others.
Across India, COVID-19 has infected 82.6 lakh, out of which more than 76 lakh patients recovered while 1,23,153 succumbed to the disease.
