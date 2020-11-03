Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's younger son, actor Vivaan Shah has tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old actor, who has been busy promoting the recently-released Netflix series A Suitable Boy, started showing symptoms of the disease last week, after which he got himself tested. He is currently under self-isolation and undergoing treatment. Here are more details on this.

Details Yes, I am not well: Vivaan

In a report published by The Times of India, Vivaan was quoted as saying, "Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19 (sic)." The actor was most recently seen in Mira Nair-directed A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of Vikram Seth's widely-acclaimed 1993 English novel by the same name. The show also features Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor.

Career Vivaan had made acting debut in 2011

Vivaan had made his Bollywood acting debut in 2011 with Vishal Bhardwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, late Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham and Annu Kapoor, among others. Then, in 2014, he featured in Farah Khan's multi-starrer comedy movie Happy New Year, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani.

Information He will play lead role in 'Coat'

The young actor was also seen in Bombay Velvet and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, before bagging a lead role in upcoming movie Coat, which will also reportedly feature Sanjay Mishra.

COVID-19 COVID-19 infected over 82 lakh across India